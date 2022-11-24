Home » News » Movies » Akshay Kumar Condemns Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet, Says 'Hurts to See This'

Akshay Kumar Condemns Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet, Says 'Hurts to See This'

Akshay Kumar has now reacted to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet. He said that it hurts to see the comment and 'we exist because of them.'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 19:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar has slammed Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet.
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet in response to a statement by Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi. Akshay shared Richa’s ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet and said he was ‘hurt’ to see her reaction. Speaking for the Indian armed forces, Akshay said one shouldn’t be ungrateful towards them.

Sharing a screenshot of Richa’s tweet, Akshay wrote, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because of them)."

The Atrangi Re actor’s tweet surfaced hours after Chadha had been on the receiving end of flak from many. She has been criticised over her alleged attempt to mock the Indian Army. The controversy started on Wednesday when Richa reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lt General Dwivedi’s statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister’s previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi’s resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

Soon Richa shared the statement on Twitter and wrote, “Galwan says hi."

Richa Chadha was slammed for ‘mocking’ the Indian Army and belittling the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. Following this, she issued a public apology.

“Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa Chadha said in her apology tweet.

first published: November 24, 2022, 19:38 IST
