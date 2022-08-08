Akshay Kumar Confesses Easier to Make Film But Promotions 'Bache Ki Jaan Le Lete Hai'

Akshay Kumar is known for being one of the most energetic actors in Bollywood town. He wraps up his projects as if it’s a “cakewalk". However, what seems to be difficult for the actor is promotions for his films. Lately, Akshay is promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

The actor has been travelling to different cities to promote the film with his on-screen sisters Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna, and Sahejmeen Kaur. He recently took off for Kolkata and it was before their take-off that Akshay shared his thoughts on the promotion schedule.

“Honestly filmmaking is a cakewalk, par promotions bache ki jaan le lete hai," he said, adding that he and his Raksha Bandhan team are jetting off to Kolkata and from there they will head to Lucknow and Delhi for the promotions.

In the photo uploaded by the actor, the whole star cast of Raksha Bandhan can be seen standing by a private jet. Apart from Akshay, the picture featured Sadia khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna, and Sahejmeen Kaur.

Take a look:

Soon after the picture was shared, users started pouring in love for the stars in the comments section. Many dropped heart eyes and fire emoticons. It looks like fans can’t wait to see the Khiladi actor on the big screen again.

Notably, Raksha Bandhan is going to clash with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The release date for both films is August 11. According to various media reports, Raksha Bandhan has already opened to Rs 3 crore in the advance bookings slot.

Meanwhile, Akshay was most recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which was not a success at the box office. It created a streak of two flops for the actor, following the release of Bachchhan Paandey.

Nevertheless, he currently has a number of forthcoming projects. He will be playing the lead in Abhishek Sharma’s flick Ram Setu. Akshay is also going to be a part of Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Furthermore, he also has a Hindi remake of Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, opposite Radhika Madan.

