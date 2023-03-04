Akshay Kumar has kick-started The Entertainers Tour in the United States with an explosive performance alongside Nora Fatehi. The first day of the live tour was hosted at the Gas South Arena in Atlanta on Friday, March 3. Now, glimpses of the duo’s performance have been doing rounds on social media.

One of the clips features Akshay and Nora displaying their chemistry as they take the center stage to dance their heart out. While Akshay Kumar kept his toned abs on full display in a quirky unbuttoned blazer jacket paired with matching trousers, Nora Fatehi took the shimmering game a notch higher in a red costume.

The clip begins with Akshay making a quick outfit change from lehenga to trousers, as Nora Fatehi gracefully enters the frame. The two stick to their teasing chemistry as they groove to Akshay’s iconic track Mein Khiladi Tu Anadi. With perfect coordination, the duo nails the hook step sending the crowd into massive hootings and cheers. Check out the video here:

The official Instagram page of the tour also gave a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s dynamic entry on the dance stage. The Khiladi fame opted for the aerial route. He flew to the stage as the audience went berserk over it. Take a look at it below:

On Thursday, when the Bollywood actor landed in Atlanta he received a heart-warming welcome in the foreign country. A group of loyal fans waited outside the airport premises to deliver a special dance performance featuring some of his famous signature steps. Overwhelmed upon watching his fans’ love, the actor couldn’t stop sharing an infectious smile throughout the dance set. In the end, the actor also clicked a photograph with the fan crew.

The Entertainers tour that kick-started in Atlanta has three more locations in the lineup including Dallas, Orlanda, and Oakland. On March 8, the tour will continue at the Credit Union of Texas Event Centre, followed by Silver Spurs Arena on March 11 and at the Oakland Arena a day after.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi, many prominent Bollywood personalities including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa, and Jasleen Royal among others are a part of the tour.

