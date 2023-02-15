Akshay Kumar Deals With 'Boycott Gang' In New Selfiee Trailer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejects Pushpa 2?

A week before the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s highly anticipated film Selfiee, the makers have released another fun teaser giving a glimpse into the world of their characters. In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of a superstar, while Emraan Hashmi is stepping into the shoes of an RTO Officer. The second teaser also takes a dig at the multiple hashtags regarding cancel culture Bollywood is often subject to.

In Netflix’s latest documentary, The Romantics, ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra has opened up about the topic of nepotism that has surrounded Bollywood for many years, more lately than ever. He agreed that if one is “born into a film family," it will always be easier for them to get “an audition or a break. But it stops there." Referring to his brother Uday Chopra’s “not a very successful" acting career, Aditya said that it is the audience who decided who will be a star, irrespective of the person’s “privileged" or common background.

Actress Anu Aggarwal, during her initial days in Bollywood, made headlines for admitting she was in a live-in relationship. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, the Aashiqui fame confirmed that she has “a man in her life." Though she refrained from revealing her lover’s identity, Anu hinted that the mysterious man is the one who she lived with back in the day. The duo reportedly who always had an on-and-off relationship, over the years have developed a much stronger bond.

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house, they are often asked about their marriage plans. Even though the two actors have often shared that they will tie the knot ‘when the time is right’, fans continue to ask the same question all the time. Amid all this, in a recent interview, Karan mentioned that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year as well but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed everyone with her sensuous dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. There were also rumours that Samantha would play a significant part in Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Now, a fresh report in OTTPlay.com suggests that Pushpa 2 director Sukumar has approached Samantha once again for yet another special number in the sequel.

