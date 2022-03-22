Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Welcome Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty to 'Selfiee' Squad; Watch

Ever since Dharma productions has announced the news of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s collaboration for Selfiee, fans are desperately waiting for more updates about the drama-comedy. Well, we bring you some more updates about the project, as the Raj Mehta-directorial has finally found its female leads. So, let’s put your speculation to an end. On Tuesday, Akshay and Emraan welcomed Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty to the ‘Selfiee squad’ with a fun video, where all four of them can be seen grooving to the Selfiee theme song.

The video begins with Akshay, Emraan, Nushratt, and Diana sitting in the car while holding colourful files that have ‘Selfiee’ written on them, as they hide their faces behind the files. Later, all of them throw away those files and start dancing to the song; the video ends with all four of them posing for a selfie. The fun-filled energetic video was posted by all the leading actors of Selfie on their respective social media handles. While talking to his official Instagram account, Akshay wrote, “With Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty joining in, the Selfiee squad is in full gear! What say Emraan Hashmi, ho jaye muqabla?" Watch the entertaining video here:

While welcoming the actresses and posting the video, the Jannat actor wrote in the captions, “This could be taken as an indicator towards all the fun we will be having with the gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty on board!" While expressing her excitement about joining the Selfiee team, Nushrratt wrote, “All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy! Super excited to join the team of Selfiee!" The Cocktail actress informed her fans that she is “excited" to join the “mad ride," and she captioned the video, “The things we do for a Selfiee, Super excited to hop onto this mad ride with the absolute bests by my side!"

Talking about the film, the drama-comedy is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar. Selfiee is said to be the Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, which released in 2019.

