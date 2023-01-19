Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee Trailer Release Postponed Due To PM Narendra Modi's Visit In Mumbai?

Akshay Kumar had a rocky year in 2022. From Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan to Ram Setu, his films didn’t quite meet people’s expectations. But with a new year and a new zeal, the Cuttputlli actor is looking forward to a bountiful 2023 with another set of mind-blowing films. The first one in the line is Selfiee. While the actor had recently shared the motion poster of his upcoming film, the trailer for the same was set to unveil today. However, the trailer launch has now been postponed owing to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city and Akshay Kumar’s delayed flight.

If sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama were to be believed, even though the producers were stoked to present the trailer of the film today, certain circumstances had led to the change of plans. The source explained, “There were plans to have a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai. This is because the producers are quite confident about the film. However, two factors prevented them from doing so. Firstly, Akshay Kumar’s flight from London got delayed. He’s expected to now land in Mumbai today in the afternoon."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Mumbai to give a green flag to two new metro lines. Besides that, he also has other important engagements. The source shared, “Secondly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to have a grand visit in Mumbai today. He’s going to head to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to address a large gathering. Later on, he will be travelling to Andheri East to inaugurate the two metro lines, 2A and 7. The police have put up restrictions on vehicular movement on the Western Express Highway and in BKC. Even the Metro 1 services will be curtailed in the evening. As a result, many offices have allowed employees to work from home."

Adding to this, the source further stated, “It’s a practical call taken by the producers. They don’t want the media to get inconvenienced on a day when the traffic might spiral out of control. As a result, the trailer launch of Selfiee has been postponed. A new date for trailer release will be announced soon."

Selfiee is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames. According to reports, Akshay will play a superstar in this suspenseful thriller. Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, will portray a police officer who is an admirer of the celebrity. The film is expected to release on February 24, 2023.

