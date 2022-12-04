Akshay Kumar Fan Strikes Phir Hera Pheri Pose In Viral Video from Red Sea Film Festival; See His Reaction

Akshay Kumar fans would always love him for his memorable work! The Namaste London actor enjoys a huge fan following around the globe and there is no denying the fact. The Special 26 star recently visited the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, and had a fun encounter with his fans upon his arrival at the event. The Oh My God actor took to social media to post a glimpse from the fan encounter and it is all things interesting.

In the video posted on Akshay’s official Twitter handle, Akshay is seen sitting in his car, post which a male fan is seen striking the viral Phir Hera Pheri pose. Next, we see the fan add a pair of sunglasses just like Akshay did in the ‘Raju Pose’ from the film. The actor is seen giggling as he thanks his fan for the gesture. Next, we see the fan shaking hands with Akshay and telling him,’Sir, we love you.’ Akshay then obliges the fans with selfies. The video is a testimony to the fan following the actor has worldwide.

Along with the video, Akshay wrote, “Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all. @RedSeaFilm."

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of Akshay fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the star with heart and fire emoticons.

Previously, it was confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be playing one of the leads in the hit comedy franchise ‘Hera Pheri’, the fans of the blockbuster film expressed their disappointment as they were eagerly waiting to watch Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reunite for the third part. But it seems nothing of that sort is happening. Following this, amid a lot of speculations and rumours, Suniel Shetty had given a statement that Hera Pheri is incomplete without Raju (Akshay Kumar) and he would try to work something out with Firoz Nadiadwala.

However, per a new report in Bollywood Hungama, Nadiadwala is hurt by Akshay Kumar’s statement regarding opting out of the film due to poor script. The producer has reportedly decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Khiladi Kumar.

