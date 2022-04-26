Akshay Kumar Gives Shout-out to Runway 34; Ajay Devgn Thanks Him for 'Special Mention'

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have always been there by each other’s side through the ups and downs. Recently, Akshay gave a special mention to Ajay’s upcoming film, Runway 34. The film’s trailer has set the expectations of the moviegoers quite high. Akshay, who kick-started the shoot for Sudha Kongara’s untitled film with Radhika Madan, shared a clip of the trailer along with a tweet that read, “Landing This Friday, Runway 34."

In reply to Akshay’s noble gesture, Ajay said that he appreciates him for taking time out and giving his upcoming film a “special mention". “Akshay, the team of Runway 34 & I really appreciate your taking time out to give us a special mention. Especially since you’ve just started a new film yourself. My best wishes to you too - Ajay," the actor tweeted.

Ajay’s Runway 34, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, is slated to hit the theatres later this week on April 29. Helmed by Ajay himself, not many know that the film is based on a true incident. Runway 34 is inspired by a real incident of how a Boeing 737–800 aircraft narrowly escaped bad weather and unclear visibility as it faced difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport. The movie also stars Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and CarryMinati in prominent roles. The film was originally titled Mayday, but later the makers changed it to Runway 34.

Other than this, Ajay has a couple of projects in the pipeline, including Maidaan, Thank God, and Drishyam 2. And as far as Akshay is concerned, the list appears to be never-ending, Mission Cindrella, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfie, and Soorarai Pottru remake to name a few.

