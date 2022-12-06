Akshay Kumar Has 'No Interest' In Hera Pheri 3, Has Not Met Producer Firoz Nadiadwala: Report

Will he or will he not? Whether Akshay Kumar will return as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 is still a secret. A day after it was reported that the actor might feature in Firoz Nadiadwala’s movie, a new report has now claimed that it is not the case. Contradictory to what was being said earlier, E-Times has now claimed Akshay has not met the film producer over the last ten days and has not shown any interest in Hera Pheri 3.

“These are stories being spread by someone who desperately wants to make the project (Hera Pheri 3) much bigger than it actually is. Akshay has not met the producer. He has shown no interest in returning to Hera Pheri. Andar ki baat toh yeh hai ki Akshay Anees Bazmee ke saath comedy phir se karna chahte hai. Lekin Hera Pheri nahin. Bilkul nahin," a very close friend of Akshay told the entertainment portal.

This comes a day after Pinkvilla reported that Akshay and Firoz Nadiadwala met multiple times over the last few days ‘to sort out differences’. The report also added that discussions with the actor are currently underway and Akshay has also ‘shown interest to collaborate with Firoz’.

Earlier in November, Akshay Kumar had also confirmed that he won’t be a part of Hera Pheri 3. He also shared that he wasn’t satisfied with the script. “The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Its iconic characters are still loved by all. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Now, fans have been waiting for the third installment in the franchise.

