The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode will host Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani. The entire team is all set to travel to North America for The Entertainers tour. The new promo for the episode shows Akshay revealing to Kapil and the audience why is he tensed about going on a foreign tour with the actresses. The actor revealed, “Mujhe badi tension hai, mere saath chaar heroines jaa rahi hain foreign tour pe. Mujhe apne aap ko dukhi dikhana hai ghar pe. Agar aap khush ghar laute toh beta agla show kabhi nahi hoga”.

(I am getting quite tense as I will be travelling with four actresses that too on a foreign tour. I have to show that I am upset at home. If I return happy, there will never be another show).” On hearing the actor’s statement, Kapil and the audience were left in splits.

Watch the promo video below:

In the same promo, Kapil Sharma also quoted Nora Fatehi, who recently stated that when a man goes on a date with a woman, he should pay the bill at a restaurant. Responding to this, Archana Puran Singh told the actress, “Nora, the world has changed, now women can pay, of course.” She, however, refused to accept the offer and retorted, “You can pay, but I am not paying." Her response caused the audience and others to burst out laughing.

An earlier promo of the episode had the Good Newwz actor interacting with the comedian’s mother on stage in Punjabi. The actor inquired about Kapil's growing up and how mischievous he was. Responding to the superstar, his mother said, “Kapil was not at all naughty". She went on to reveal a secret, saying, “We used to stay in the police quarter. There were six quarters in total. So, leaving ours, he used to place a Pudiya (a piece of paper) outside the other five quarters. And every time someone went outside, they wondered who could have performed the black magic. “I used to think to myself, 'How can I tell them this was done by my own child?'"

In terms of work, the actor is currently seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial film Selfiee. The movie was released on February 24 and is a remake of Prithviraj’s Malayalam film, Driving Licence. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Emraan Hashmi, Tisca Chopra and Diana Penty in crucial roles.

