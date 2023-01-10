Akshay Kumar Helps 25-Year-Old Girl With Her Heart Transplant Surgery, Donates...

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had a poor box office run in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped him from donating money to those in need. The Ram Setu star recently helped a 25-year-old, who needed a heart transplant. He reportedly gave Ayushi Sharma, a girl from Gurugram, Rs 15 lakh. After knowing about her critical condition, Akshay stepped in to help her. While the actor prefers to keep his charitable work private, Ayushi’s grandfather, Yogendra Arun, has spoken out about his generous donation.

He revealed that he learned about Ayushi’s condition from his Samrat Prithviraj director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. According to reports, Yogendra said, “I told Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi that I will take the money from Akshay ji but I should be allowed to express my gratitude and that is why I wanted to talk about the large-hearted actor."

He also revealed Ayushi’s condition and said, “Ayushi was born with a heart defect, and according to doctors at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, her heart is only 25% functional at the age of 25. The doctors have advised that a heart transplant is our only option. We are now looking for a donor’s heart for the transplant, thanks to Akshay Kumar’s assistance."

According to the report, the total cost of treatment will rise to Rs 50 lakh. Akshay, who has been actively helping the needy, has stated that if the need arises, he will donate more money to Ayushi’s family.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s film Gorkha has been postponed. The film’s producer, Aanand L Rai has responded to the rumours, with an explanation. He revealed that Akshay is not leaving the film, but the project has been put on hold for the time being.

