Akshay Kumar Hits Back When Asked About How He Handles Women’s ‘Sweet Tantrums’: ‘Tune Kaun Se Tantrum Jhelein Hain?’

Akshay Kumar, along with Raksha Bandhan co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, director Aanand L Rai attended the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan in the National Capital. The actor, whose film would be releasing in theatres on the 11th of August, opened up about the film, and about the relationship he shares with his real sister Alka. He also spoke about how that relationship was the base of what he has done in the film. But that’s not all, he also hit back at reporters who threw odd questions at him.

During the event. One person asked him how he tackled the ‘sweet tantrums’ that women have since he is sharing screen with 5 women here. To this, Akshay promptly replied, “Sabse pehle tu ye bata kaunsi ladki ke saath ghumta hai tu? Mere ko toh koi tantrum nazar nahi aaya inka. Koi sweet weet koi tantrum nahi. Mujhe toh bada hi normal laga. Tune kaun se tantrum jhelein hain? (First of all tell me which girls are you hanging out with? I didn’t see any kind of tantrums, sweet or anything from any of them. I found everything very normal. What kind of tantrums did you have to tolerate?)

He added, “Aisa koi tantrum nhi tha inlogo ke saath. Maze karne aaye the maze karke chale gaye (I didn’t see any tantrums from them, we were there to have fun and we did that and left)."

Another reporter asked him whether he is playing the younger brother, or the older one, to which he said, “Meri umar dekh ke kya lagta hai aapko? (What do you think looking at my age?) I am playing the elder brother obviously."

The actor also spoke about dowry being highlighted in the trailer and said, “In this film we are not only talking about dowry but also offering a solution to the country and the world." He mentioned his previous films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman and said that he likes to be a part of films that just does not point at a problem but also offers a solution to it.

The film will be releasing alongside Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on the 11th of August.

