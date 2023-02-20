Home » News » Movies » Akshay Kumar Hugs Fan Who Jumped Barricade To Greet Him During Selfiee Promotions; Netizens React

Akshay Kumar Hugs Fan Who Jumped Barricade To Greet Him During Selfiee Promotions; Netizens React

Akshay Kumar saw a fan getting thrown away by security after he jumped a barricade to greet him. The actor went towards the fan, and surprised him by giving him a hug.

February 20, 2023

Akshay Kumar's sweet gesture for a fan is winning hearts.
Akshay Kumar’s fandom is unmatched. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The two recently attended an event in Delhi, where a fan was pushed away by Akshay's security as he attempted to approach the actor. However, what happened next took fans by surprise.

A video from the promotional event in Delhi is doing rounds on the internet. Akshay Kumar is greeting the fans. For the occasion, Akshay opted for a black T-shirt and matching pants.

When Akshay Kumar noticed that one of his fans had been pushed by his security team, the actor walked up to the man and gave him a hug. This gesture astonished his fans, who said that the actor has a heart of gold. One fan wrote, “It's incredible how Akshay sir made the fan feel good by hugging him."

Akshay Kumar also shared yet another incredible song, Kudi Chamkeeli, from the movie. Honey Singh is to be credited for singing, writing, and composing it. Diana Penty and Akshay sway to the tunes of Kudi Chamkeeli and their chemistry on-screen is too good to miss. The song quickly gained popularity on social media. The actor tweeted, “Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai! Full song out now! (The shine of diamonds would fail in comparison to the song.)“

The Dharma Productions film Selfiee is a Hindi adaptation of Driving Licence, a Malayalam film helmed by Jean Paul Lal. The movie Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the film, he is joined by Tiger Shroff and the South Indian cinema superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. This is a remake of the 1998 hit film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda with the same title. It was directed by David Dhawan and also featured Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon.

first published: February 20, 2023
last updated: February 20, 2023
