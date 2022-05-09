Akshay Kumar: I Would Request the Government to Make Prithviraj a Compulsory Viewing in School

Akshay Kumar unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Prithviraj at a grand event in Mumbai. The historical war drama will see the actor essaying the role of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan.

Talking about the upcoming film, Akshay said that in his 30-year-long acting career he never got the opportunity to be a part of such a mammoth historical film. “When Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi narrated the film and told me to play this character, it was a moment of immense pride. I felt mera jeevan sanfal hua. Everything shown in the film is authentic and correct. It is startling that the story has been unknown for such a long time," he said.

The actor also feels that the film should be watched by every child so that they get the knowledge of a proud warrior. “I was given a book to read, ‘Prithviraj Raso’, by my director. I read the book slowly and realised how big a warrior he was. But when we read about him in history, he was reduced to just a paragraph," he said.

“Today, I want every child, not just in India but in the world, to watch the film. It is an educational film. You would want to show your kids what Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s story was. I am extremely proud to work in the film. I would also request the government that they make it compulsory viewing in school, so that the kids learn about our history, what and how everything happened.

Kumar got teary eyed as he remembered his mother, “I wish my mother would have seen the film. If she was here, she would have been so proud."

The film which features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles also marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar who will essay the role Princess Sanyogita.

Despite being mounted on a huge scale, Kumar managed to wrap up the film on time. “I completed the film in 42 days. The film was delayed due to the pandemic or else we would have release it much earlier. I would come on the set, sit with my director, would understand what he wanted from me, so my rehearsals and then perform. If I say that I did a lot of hard work for the film, then I would be lying. Whatever I have done in the film is with the inputs of the director. I have completely followed his vision," he explains.

