Akshay Kumar is 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend's Victim In New Selfiee Teaser, Watch

A week before the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s highly anticipated film Selfiee, the makers have released another fun teaser giving a glimpse into the world of their characters. In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of a superstar, while Emraan Hashmi is stepping into the shoes of an RTO Officer. The second teaser also takes a dig at the multiple hashtags regarding cancel culture Bollywood is often subject to. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, “Jo seh rahe hain, woh keh rahein hain. Don’t miss #Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb."

In the 20 sec video, Akshay is seen facing backlash for his behavior with the RTO Officer played by Emraan. The media personnel is then seen screaming ‘hashtag Boycott Bollywood’. This snippet has surely increased the anticipation more. Fans and viewers dropped in several comments. One of them read, “What a dialogue truly it’s a slap for all the haters and boycott gangs." “Excitement level just increasing day by day to watch Selfiee," read another one. One of them wrote, “Perfect Dialogue For All The Haters."

Advertisement

After the teaser, the makers dropped a full-fledged trailer, too:

Advertisement

Apart from the teaser, another highlight of the film is the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The song was recently recreated for the film. Fans have been over the moon and also feeling the nostalgia with the number. While the original song which released in 1994 starred Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, the new song stars Emraan Hashmi along with Akki. Many Bollywood actors including Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan were seen dancing to the hook step of the song and sharing the video of the same. Recently, actor Ram Charan too became a part of the trend.

Sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with original lyrics by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik, Main Khiladi has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha also have pivotal roles in the film. The film is a remake of the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence.

Read all the Latest Movies News here