Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan Attend Avatar The Way of Water Screening Amid Hera Pheri 3 Casting Row

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most awaited films of the year. While the movie will hit theatres on December 16, a special screening was held on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Jim Sarbh and Madhur Bhandarkar among others attended the screening.

Akshay Kumar posed for the cameras in a white shirt and black trousers. He kept his look simple yet charming. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan wore a blue sweatshirt and layered it with a denim jacket of the same colour. Needless to say, he looked dapper as always.

This is the first time Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan were snapped at the same event amid the Hera Pheri 3 casting row. For the unversed, in November this year, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he won’t be a part of the film. He shared that he wasn’t satisfied with the script and therefore decided not to proceed with the project. “The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

Later, it was reported Kartik has been roped in for the movie too. While many speculated that Kartik might replace Akshay as Raju in the popular film franchise, some reports even claimed that he will be playing altogether a different role. However, it should also be noted that Kartik has not officially yet confirmed his association with Hera Pheri 3.

Well, only time will tell who will be a part of Hera Pheri 3 - Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan but come what may, fans are definitely excited about the film.

