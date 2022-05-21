Akshay On Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Shehnaaz Steals The Show At Giorgia’s Birthday Bash

Akshay Kumar broke his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor had played the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. However, Kartik Aaryan was roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While fans couldn’t help but remember Akshay when the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released, the actor has now shared his thought on the new movie. Akshay reportedly confessed that he is yet to watch the film but he has heard the script. “Maine nahi dekhi hai film. But yes, I do know the story about it, and I am going to watch it soon," he said.

Read more: Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence On Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘I’ve Not Seen It But…’

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed Nick Jonas gifted her a brand new motor vehicle with the words “Mrs Jonas" emblazoned on the side. Priyanka shared a picture in which she was seen seated in the silver all-terrain vehicle, abbreviated as ATV, and posing for the camera. Priyanka captioned the picture, “Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient." Hashtags underneath the caption showed Priyanka calling her husband, “best husband ever" while others were hashtags for “citadel", and “set life."

Read more: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Swanky Car She Received By Nick Jonas; Calls Him ‘Best Husband Ever’

The lawyer of Tamil star Dhanush has served a legal notice on behalf of his client to the couple from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who claim to be the actor’s biological parents. The Atrangi Re actor and his father Kasthuri Raja’s lawyer Advocate S Haja Mohideen have asked the couple to refrain from making false claims about Dhanush and apologising publicly. The couple would face Rs 10 crore defamation suit for damaging the reputation of the actor if they fail to apologise publicly and withdraw their fake complaint, the legal notice warns.

Read more: Dhanush’s Lawyer Sends Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice To Madurai Couple

Advertisement

Singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani on Friday. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends at a five-star hotel in London. This is Kanika’s second marriage. Kanika took to Instagram and shared pictures from her fairytale wedding. “And I said YES (heart emoji) Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making my smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero @gautamh," she wrote.

Read more: Kanika Kapoor Shares First Pics From Her Fairytale Wedding With Gautam Hathiramani: ‘Found My Prince’

Advertisement

Last night, Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was celebrating her birthday with a few friends, including Shehnaaz Gill. Giorgia was dressed in an LBD with a high slit while Shehnaaz opted for a white co-ord set. But, it was the friendship between Shehnaaz and Giorgia that became the main highlight. Shehnaaz lovingly gave Giorgia a bite of the birthday cake, while cameras all around clicked their video. She even dabs the cream stuck on the latter’s face, before giving her a kiss on the cheek. Arbaaz can be spotted right behind Shehnaaz.

Read more: Shehnaaz Gill Attends Giorgia Andriani’s Birthday, Parties with Arbaaz Khan; See Pics and Videos

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.