Akshay Kumar Looks Uber Cool As He Slips Into A Fake Astronaut Flight Suit For Selfiee Promotion; See Pics

Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of his film Selfiee, which is set to release in just two days! The actor was spotted in the city, looking uber cool, in a fake astronaut flight suit, and needless to say, his fans couldn’t stop but gush over their favourite star.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Akshay is seen stepping out of his car and channelling his signature swag as he posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite star. One of the fans wrote, “Rock star ⭐️," another added, “Our RAJU is back 🙌." A third fan wrote, “❤Wow!."

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar donned a similar attire during the promotions of his film Laxxmmii Bomb at Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar just broke a Guinness World Records title for the Most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet and greet with fans scheduled in Mumbai, for the promotion of Selfiee releasing on 24th February 2023. The superstar who is known for his disruptive stunts and distinctive records, is now the Guinness World Records title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22nd January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Akshay Kumar spoke about breaking this unique record, “I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

The actor’s much awaited family entertainer Selfiee which will see him pair with Emraan Hashmi for the first time, is all set to release on 24th February across the globe.

