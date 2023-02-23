Akshay Kumar Makes BIG REVELATION, Actor To Renounce His Canadian Passport Soon

Akshay Kumar is often trolled with regard to his Canadian passport. However, looks like all trolling regarding his passport will soon end. The actor has made a big revelation stating that he has applied for a change of passport.

In a recent interview, Akshay shared how ‘India is everything’ to him. He also admitted about ‘feeling bad’ when netizens make fun of him regarding his Canadian passport. “India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything," the actor told Aaj Tak.

The 55-year-old actor also recalled how he got his Canadian passport and revealed it all happened when he delivered more than 15 flop films at the box office. “I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in. “I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work," Akshay said,

“I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his film, Selfiee which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in key roles. The comedy-drama is helmed by Raj Mehta and is a remake of the 2019-released Malayalam movie Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Selfiee will hit theatres tomorrow i.e February 24.

Besides this, Akshay has also begun shooting for Hera Pheri 3 alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his pipeline.

