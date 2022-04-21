Akshay Kumar Makes First Appearance After Apologising For Paan Masala Ad, Netizens Don't Spare Him

Akshay Kumar has become the man that internet is talking about after his appearances in the latest elaichi ad by a paan masala brand. While the actor was promoting ‘elaichi’, his mere association with a brand that sells paan masala sparked outrage. In fact, Akshay Kumar even acknowledged the sentiments of his fans and apart from furnishing an apology, promised to donate the ad money to charity and not be a part of something like this again. But despite the statement, netizens did not spare the Bachchhan Paandey actor when he made his first appearance after the entire controversy.

Akshay Kumar was spotted along with director Rohit Shetty at the inauguration of Ganesh Acharya’s dance studio. The actor posed with the choreographer, who has choreographed Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise’s ‘Oo Antava’ song. He also inaugurated Ganesh Acharya’s Dance Studio V2S Dance Hall, in Andheri, Mumbai today. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted pictures from the event. See the post here:

However, netizens were in no mood to forget the recent ad, despite the actor’s apology. Several comments read ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’, which happens to be the tagline of the ad. Some even tagged him as ‘Vimal Kumar’, some criticised his move to be a part of the ad.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar took to social media to apologise to fans. He wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."

He further added, “The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

