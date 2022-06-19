Akshay Kumar Makes Paps Run in The Morning as He Takes Part in an Event for Mumbai Police; Watch

Akshay Kumar is hands down one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. In several interviews, the actor has opened up about the secret of his fitness. He stays away from tobacco and alcohol and has always stressed on the fact that one should sleep early and be an early riser. He has been following this lifestyle despite being a part of the entertainment industry, where many an event take place late at night. Today, early in the morning, the actor was spotted attending an event for Mumbai Police. There, he cycled, and jogged, and also made paparazzi covering the event jog a little with him.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actor jogging and cycling, while police and the paps surrounded him. He mentioned how Akshay is a morning person, and wrote, “Early morning lover #akshaykumar is most active at 7 am for events or interviews. Someone who can change our bad habit of sleeping late is Akshay- the most disciplined actor we know. Today for the Mumbai Police event at Marine Drive." See the post here:

Akshay Kumar also addressed the crowd at the event and interacted with the ones present there. See the video here:

Akshay Kumar has recently been seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which failed to do well at the box office. The film, which is said to have been made on a budget of close to Rs. 200 crores, earned less than Rs. 70 crores in two weeks. Akshay’s other release this year, Bachchhan Paanday, also failed to fare well. He has two more releases coming up this year. On August 11, Akshay will be back on the big screen with Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. On Diwali, Akshay’s Ream Setu will clash with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God.

