Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar's Samrat Prithviraj Banned in Kuwait, Oman, On Hold in Qatar

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in Kuwait and Oman and has been put on hold in Qatar reported IANS. Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the titular role.

IANS quoted a source working in overseas territories as saying, “The issue is unnecessarily getting coloured with a religious lens in these countries. People should view a film that’s based on history and is authentic from a neutral perspective. The fact is that India was looted by invaders who happened to be Muslims. The fact is that Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan fought one such invader and tried to protect India till his last breath. One should view history for what it is."

The source added, “After a ban in Kuwait and Oman, now another Islamic country, Qatar, has put the film’s release on hold. Indians living in these countries won’t be able to see the film and that’s really unfortunate. A film like this comes once in a lifetime for everyone to see and enjoy and celebrate one’s history. People are trying to deny Indians of this moment. Better sense should prevail."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film has been declared tax free in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the film on Thursday at a special screening in Lucknow, following which he declared the film tax free.

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj will release on Friday, June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood and is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.