Akshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM, Named As Brand Ambassador of The Hill State

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been named as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. The Khiladi star met the chief minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday morning at his residence in Dehradun. It was after this meeting that the chief minister of the hill state announced, “We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand."

Advertisement

In 2017, Akshay Kumar was also named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador for ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. The actor did not charge any fee for the same and added that it was an honour for him to be associated with the campaign.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, cricketer Rishabh Pant was also appointed as Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador in December 2021. Back then, the video of Pant and CM Dhami interacting with each other also went viral on social media. “One of the best cricket players of India, the idol of youth and son of Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has been appointed as “State Brand Ambassador" by our government with the aim of encouraging the youth of the state towards sports and public health," Dhami had tweeted.

Pant, who hails from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, had also thanked the chief minister for choosing him as the brand ambassador. “Thank you @pushkardhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I’ll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India," he tweeted.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey which will hit the screens on March 18. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Apart from this, Akshay also has Ram Setu (along with Nushrat Bharucha), Selfie (along with Emraan Hashmi) and Prithviraj (with Manushi Chhillar) in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.