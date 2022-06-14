Akshay Kumar Most Popular Male Star In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt Tops List Among Actresses

For the last 3 decades, Bollywood has been ruled by the Khans with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan emerging as the most popular actors of the 90s and even the following. However, for another star, who debuted around the same time, Akshay Kumar, it took a little more time and effort to attain the same level of popularity.

While the three Khans dabbled between romantic and action roles simultaneously, Akshay Kumar was an all-and-out action hero throughout the 90s. It was only after the passing of the millennium that Akshay started experimenting with comedy and dramatic roles as well, and that increased his popularity by leaps and bounds. And finally, after completing 30 years in the industry recently in May, the star has outrun the Khans in the race to the top.

Akshay, whose Samrat Prithviraj didn’t have a good run at the box office, has just been ranked at the first position in the list of Most Popular Male Hindi film actors released by Ormax Media. This, despite his last release Bachchhan Pandey, tanking at the box office.

Advertisement

The Khiladi of Bollywood even surpassed the likes of Hrithik Roshan and current heartthrob Kartik Aryan. While Akshay tops the list, the second and third positions go to Shah Rukh and Salman. Hrithik Roshan is in fourth position. Take a look at the ranking below.

Talking about Most Popular Female Actors, it is not very surprising that Alia Bhatt, fresh out of rave reviews for Gangubai Kathiawadi, has topped the list, followed by Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Take a look at the ranking.

Advertisement

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many projects lined up. He has the Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha, Selfie with Emraan Hashmi, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.