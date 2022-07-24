Akshay Kumar Named the Highest Tax Payer Once Again, Marvel Confirms 12 New MCU Films

Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, was felicitated by the Income Tax Department with a Samman Patra and was termed one of the highest taxpayers from the Hindi film industry. Akshay Kumar had earlier been the highest tax payer in 2017 as well, when he had paid Rs 29.5 crores to the IT dept.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Named Highest Taxpayer in Hindi Film Industry Once Again, Receives Samman Patra

Marvel today announced 12 new MCU titles. It announced a slate of new movies and shows in the next phase of MCU at its Comic-Con Hall H extravaganza, and revealed that two Avengers movies will be released in 2025. After The Avengers: Endgame, we will now have Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars that will hit theatres in 2025. The titles include:

Advertisement

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023/2024

Ironheart - Fall 2023

Blade - November 3, 2023

Advertisement

Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

Echo - Summer 2023

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Secret Invasion - Spring 2023

Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - August 17

the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also released. It has left everyone emotional and teary-eyed as it pays tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who used to play the role of the Wakandan hero in the films. Boseman died in August 2020 from colorectal cancer.

Also read: Two Avengers Movies, Loki 2 and Much More: Marvel Confirms 12 New MCU Films and Shows

Also read: Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer Leaves All Emotional as It Pays Tribute to Boseman’s Legacy

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen walking hand in hand at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their Europe trip. Hrithik sported a grey hoodie over a black t-shirt and light brown trousers. On the other hand, Saba looked simple yet stunning in a white t-shirt and lavender trousers.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Walk Hand-In-Hand at The Airport, Netizens Call Them ‘Cuties’

Tara Sutaria, talking about the pay disparity in the Hindi film industry, opened up about how differently male and female stars are being treated. She also mentioned how male actors are often addressed as ‘sir’ by the paparazzi whereas the female actors are just called by their first names. She also specified that she is not urging paps to address her as ‘mam’ but explaining that all this comes from a general sense that ‘man is greater’.

Also read: Tara Sutaria Talks About Male Actors Being Given More Respect By Paps: ‘Comes From The Sense That Man Is Greater’

Shamshera showed an insignificant growth on Day 2 at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor film collected Rs. 10.50 crores on Saturday, just Rs. 25 lakhs more than its opening day collection of Rs 10.25 crores. The total collection of the film now stands at just Rs. 20.75 crores.

Also read: Shamshera Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shows Insignificant Growth, Collects Rs. 10.50 Crs

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here