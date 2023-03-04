Akshay Kumar Offers Prayers, Gayatri Mantra Before Starting Entertainers Tour in Atlanta, Watch Video

The much-awaited Entertainers tour has kicked off in the US. The tour’s first destination was Atlanta, where the stars graced the stage last evening. Akshay Kumar has shared a video on his social media handle where he can be seen praying with his team before going on stage to perform. Apart from Akshay, some of the most popular names in the industry, namely, Nora Fetehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana, and others are part of the tour.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram where he is seen chanting the Gayatri mantra and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha backstage. The audience can be heard cheering in the background along with some high-pitched music. The actor wrote, “Shuru karein The Entertainers tour lekar prabhu ka naam (Let’s start The Entertainers tour with the name of god) Let’s rock it Atlanta! Looking forward to a great show." Akshay was all set to dance to his hit numbers.

Fans soon wished the actor good luck. “Wish you a great show and tour ahead," said one fan, while many just exclaimed, “Akshay Kumar is the best."

The organisers created a buzz for the show with some intense and energetic rehearsal videos. Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana are seen rigorously practicing along with the choreographer to make the tour a grand success. It’s hard to miss their killer moves and swag as they prepared for the event for over a month.

As per the official handle of the tour, the team had a great start with the Atlanta show being housefull. The organisers announced that all the tickets were sold out. Earlier, Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar announced that the Atlanta show was all booked and expressed their excitement for the show. They also encouraged fans to book tickets for their next destination, which is Dallas.

The Entertainers’ show was supposed to tour five cities in the United States, but the New Jersey show was cancelled due to some challenges faced by the local promoter. After Atlanta, the other shows will take place in the cities of Texas, Florida, and Oakland this month.

