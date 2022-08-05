Akshay Kumar On Claims That He Doesn't Commit To Movies: 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To 14-15 Hours of Others'

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. While fans are waiting for the movie, its promotions are currently underway. In a recent interview, the actor, who is known to do multiple movies in a year, was asked about the claims that he does not commit to his films. To this, Akshay revealed that since the beginning of his career, several people have asked him to ‘slow down or ease out’ with regard to the number of films he has been doing.

“A lot of people are bothered by the lack of big box office numbers and such people believe that things need to be changed. Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce," he told E-Times.

The Khiladi star also shared that he does not waste even a single minute whenever he is on the sets of any of his film. Akshay went on to say that his eight hours of working are no less than 14-15 hours of any other celebrity. “Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday. Aanand L Rai commented on this as well, wherein he told me that my work culture has changed his very perception of working. I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies," he added.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar’s last two releases - Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey failed to rule the box office. It was after this that it was said that the actor lacks commitment to each of his projects since he has been doing 3 to 4 films in a year.

