Akshay Kumar On Clash Between Vikram, Major and Prithviraj: 'Wrong to Think We Can’t Coexist...'

June 3 is turning out to be the decision day for the stars. Adivi Sesh’s Major, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj are set to clash on the silver screen and it will be intriguing to see, of all the three films, which is the one that gets more viewers. While there is already much excitement for the three big releases, Akshay Kumar while speaking to the media said that he stated that it is wrong to think that we can’t coexist.

As per a report by IndiaToday.in, the Bellbottom actor said, “Good (all the films are releasing). I hope everyone’s film works. We can’t stop anybody from releasing their films, right? I hope every film does business because the business is all connected. We can’t exist without the other. It is wrong to think we can’t coexist. I cannot live without them, and they can’t without us. I always say we have to be united but unfortunately what I see is we are not. We always talk about dividing. Nobody talks about uniting but hopefully, we will learn."

Advertisement

Earlier, Adivi Sesh, whose Major is up for a clash with Vikram and Prithviraj stated,"I think practically speaking, we are the biggest film in Telugu, Vikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi but while there are big fish in the sea, we are the goldfish", reported the Times of India. The other two directors, Dwivedi and Hassan, remained silent on the matter.

Coming back to Akshay, the Bachchan Paandey star is the main lead in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s period drama Prithviraj. The movie follows the life of one of India’s bravest kings and warriors, Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought against the infamous Mohammed Ghor. The action film’s cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Ali Fazal among others in prominent roles. The motion film is distributed by Yash Raj Films and is slated to be released on the 3rd of June this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.