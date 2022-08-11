Akshay Kumar on Sister Alka's Reaction to Raksha Bandhan: 'She Caught My Hand, Said Raju Badi Pyaari Film Banayi Hai' | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Raksha Bandhan, explores the beautiful relationship of an elder brother with his four younger sisters, with the backdrop of dowry. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Akshay revealed what his sister, Alka, who is also one of the producers of the film, had to say about it, and also opened up about her heartwarming note that made him emotional on a reality show.

Talking about Alka’s reaction to Raksha Bandhan, Akshay revealed, “Alka has watched the film. She caught hold of my hand and said, ‘Raju, badi pyaari film banayi hai (Raju, you’ve made a very beautiful film)."

While promoting the Aanand L Rai directorial on a reality show, Akshay also received a message from his sister Alka, which overwhelmed him. It was one of the rare times that the audience saw the actor in tears. “It took me by surprise. Mr. Aanand L. Rai did that, and I had no idea about it. When this came out, I was embarrassed also, but I could not help it. Thank God mere haath me ek laal rumaal tha. I couldn’t hold back… It was very personal and aisa moment nahi hota hai camera pe. I caught hold of Mr. Aanand L Rai also, so yeah," the actor quipped.

Akshay Kumar has been on a film signing and making spree. While the film industry took a break and sat back home during the pandemic, it was Akshay who was able to sign one film after the other. The primary reason for that was the speed at which he could finish the shoot. In fact, he had even finished shooting for Samrat Prithviraj in just 42 days. While the actor has been lauded for this by many, other stars have also criticized the actor, and some have even taken an indirect dig at him saying that an actor can’t invest in a script in such a short duration.

Talking to us while promoting Raksha Bandhan, Akshay said, “Main film ke liye utna hi time leta hoon jitna saare lete hai. Main 8 ghante set pe jaata hoon aur wahin rehta hoon (I take the same time to finish a film as others take. I go to the sets for 8 hours, and I stay there). I don’t go anywhere or attend any meetings. My 8 hours is equivalent to 12 hours. My 40-45 days is equivalent to 65-70 days. So I take the same time, but I have divided it in the best way that I can."

He further added, “I take a lot of holidays. In fact, I’ll be taking a one-month holiday from September. I always believe in one sentence- in life everything can be recycled but time cannot be. Once time has gone, whatever you are doing that has gone, it will never come back. It is better that you utilize it, and utilize it properly."

The 54-year old star also added that this was something he realized even while shooting Raksha Bandhan. He added, “This film also talks about investment of time with your family. While making the movie, I also understood I have to give more time to my family. I do give time, but I need to give even more time. And we realized this especially during the pandemic."

Raksha Bandhan hit the theatres on the 11th of August.

