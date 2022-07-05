Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Plans of Joining Politics: 'I Am Very Happy Making...'

Will Akshay Kumar join politics? The actor has clarified that he has no interest in becoming a future political leader. Akshay made the statement when asked about his inclination to join politics at an event in London.

Akshay was the chief guest at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood. The event was held at the Institute of Directors at London’s Pall Mall. At the event, Akshay was asked about his political plans when he said that he is ‘very happy’ making films.

“I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year," Akshay said, via PTI.

This isn’t the first time that Akshay tackled a question regarding his possible political career. Back in 2019, the actor said at an event that he would ‘never’ join politics. He added that he wants to be happy and wants to contribute to the country through his films.

Akshay is currently one of the busiest actors in the country. He is already gearing for his third film for the year — Raksha Bandhan. The actor plays the role of a doting older brother who is keen on marrying his sisters off before focusing on his life. The film deals with the subject of dowry. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

While this is his third release of the year, Akshay’s run at the box office hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations. His February release, Bachchhan Paandey, was impacted by the success of The Kashmir Files. His summer release Samrat Prithviraj, which was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, did not perform as per expectations either.

Besides Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has a number of movies in the pipeline. These include Selfiee, Ram Setu and Gorkha.

