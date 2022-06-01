Akshay Kumar Opens Up On His Interview With PM Modi: 'Not My Job To Ask Him About Policies'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019. Back then, several questions were raised with some people wondering why Akshay did not answer policy-related questions to the Prime Minister. In a recent interview, Akshay talked about the same and mentioned that he had interviewed Modi as a ‘common man’.

“As a common man, I just wanted to know ki why does our PM wear his watch the way he does? I just wanted to know it," Akshay told news agency ANI.

On being asked why he did not talk about policies with the Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar argued that it was not his job to discuss it. He further mentioned that it would have looked fake if he would have asked him work-related questions. “Voh mera kaam thodi hai ki main policies ke baare mein puchu. Ki aapne yeh kyu kiya, voh kyu kiya. (It’s not my job to ask him about his policies. What he has done? Why he has done it?) It all looks fake, if I would do that. I just wanted to ask him very simple straight questions. And that’s it," Akshay added.

Akshay Kumar further revealed how he was ‘taken aback’ when he received the opportunity of interviewing PM Modi. He also shared that even though he was a bit nervous, it was the Prime Minister who made him feel comfortable. “I think the best part about our PM is he knows how to mould himself. If he is talking to me, he will mould himself towards me. If he is talking to him (points at director Chandraprash Dwivedi), he will mould himself. If he is talking to children, he will be according to their age. I think the ability to mould himself is a great thing in him," he said.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Samrat Prithviraj. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta. The film will hit theatres on June 3.

