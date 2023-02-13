Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be headlining the much-awaited film Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan. As the shoot for the same is currently underway, the two actors who would be starring alongside each other for the first time have grown to like each other even more. Akshay Kumar’s appreciation post for Tiger Shroff is glaring proof of that.

On Monday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a video that was captured in-between shoots. The actor can be seen indulging in a game of Volleyball with Tiger Shroff and the crew members of the film. In his note, Akshay Kumar credited Tiger Shroff for motivating him to push himself harder. The note read, “Dear Tiger, I’m not someone who writes letters. Infact I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point. It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally."

He further added, “Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way @aliabbaszafar, his team…and you have, in just two weeks. Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai (I undergo physiotherapy daily). And I’m not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push… Life happens when we push. I’m enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working in."

Expressing how much he is loving the shoot with Tiger Shroff and how it’s making him feel younger, Akshay Kumar continued, “Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger (I am feeling good while working with you on this film). We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings."

Speaking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger had shared a bundle of photos from the mahurat shot on Instagram with Akshay. Referring to Akshay as ‘bade’, Tiger he wrote, “Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me. And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today."

Akshay Kumar also shared a photo with ‘chote’ Tiger and wrote, “A film I have been most eager to start Bade Miyan Chote Miyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote, Tiger Shroff. Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

