Akshay Kumar Picks Jacqueline Fernandez As His Favourite Actress But Changes His Answer To Kriti Sanon Due To This Reason

Akshay Kumar has been in news for quite some time due to his upcoming release Bachchhan Paandey. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of his film. Recently, he uploaded recreating an old TikTok trend on his Twitter and Instagram, poking fun at his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the video, Akshay is seen resting during the cast’s train journey from Mumbai to New Delhi. Intrupting his ‘me time’, a member of his team asks Akshay to name his favourite actress. Akshay replies with a smile, "Jacqueline Fernandez". He is then asked to spell her name out. Akshay immediately changes his reply to Kriti Sanon. The person who had asked this question couldn’t help laughing at this witty reply.

The team of Bachchhan Pandey is following quite a busy schedule for promoting their upcoming film. The team was snapped at Mumbai’s Borivali train station. Many of Akshay’s fans were spotted at the venue wearing masks with cutouts of Akshay’s character face.

It was also reported that Akshay recently also flagged off the journey of a truck which will go across cities areas like Gujarat, Jaipur, Gurugram - Film City, Dargah Bazar, and Sohna Road between March 12 and 15. Akshay said that the truck is “Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari". According to Pinkvilla, Akshay said that the truck will be going to Surat, then Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Indore, Ajmer and Gurugram. The actor added that by dialing the number on the truck, people stand a chance of connecting with him.

Bachchhan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji. Besides Akshay, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh are also a part of this film. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be released on the occasion of Holi, March 18.

