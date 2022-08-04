Akshay Kumar Praises Sister Alka Bhatia Ahead of Raksha Bandhan's Release, Calls Her Better Than Him

Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial drama Raksha Bandhan. Thus, the actor has been quite busy with promotions of the movie. In a recent interaction, Khiladi Kumar revealed that he regards his sister as a far better human being than him. During a candid conversation with the news agency IANS, Akshay Kumar divulged his views on the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. He shared, “It’s an amazing bond. Your sister is your best friend. You can keep your head on her shoulders and share everything. She’s always there for you. I have rarely heard that the sister is not there for her brother. Sometimes you get to hear the brother is not there but I have never heard that the sister is not there. There is no one who can love you more than your sister."

The actor further talked about his equations with sister Alka Bhatia. Calling her a better human being than him, Akshay said, “Sisters are the best and I agree because when I see my own home I would say that my sister is much better than me as a person also."

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar shared, “This movie is where you can identify this character and what is happening with the character and the film with your own personal life. So the identification of this whole film is very strong because everyone has siblings, if not then they have cousins and so I like to say just one thing that this film is my career’s most beautiful film. I saw the movie so my expectation with the film…"

He also added that even though he doesn’t know whether the film would do well at the box office but it would definitely impact the sensibilities of the Indian audience. He said, “I don’t know what the business is going to be like but this film is going to appeal to a lot of people’s personal and family life and a lot of changes will happen. I said the same thing when I did ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. So, a lot of changes happened with the toilets then there was ‘Padman’. It became an open topic to talk about sanitary pads which is an important aspect."

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, Raksha Bandhan features a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Seema Pahwa.

The film would grace the silver screens on August 11.

