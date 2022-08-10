Akshay Kumar Reacts to 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' Trend: 'Main Haath Jodh Ke Vinti Karta Hoon...'

After Aamir Khan, actor Akshay Kumar, who is geared up for the release of his next film ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ has come down heavily on netizens demanding boycott of movies on social media. Last week, hashtag ‘boycott Raksha Bandhan’ was one of the top trends on Twitter, alongside ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Reacting to the same, Akshay urged everyone to not ban or boycott any movie as it’s going to hamper the economy of the country. “Humare yaha toh sab cheez ko boycott kardo, isko kisika ka channel ban kardo. Yeh ek fashion sa ban gaya hai and dekhiye, main haath jodh ke unn logo se vinti karna chahta hu ki bhai, ban karke kiska nuksaan hoga? Desh ka hi nuksaan hoga (Boycott everything here, ban someone’s channel. It has become a fashion. I want to request those people with folded hands that brother, who will be affected by this? The country will be harmed)," the actor told India Today.co.in.

He further added, “It’s better don’t stop the economy of our country, please let it go on. It is important that our country should just come up by doing this, by spreading all this. It is a wrong thing you are spreading. So I would just join my hands and say don’t do all these things, it’s not a good sign."

Earlier, when Aamir was asked about the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film," Aamir said.

Raksha Bandha and Laal Singh Chaddha will arrive in cinemas on August 11.

