Akshay Kumar Reacts To R Madhavan's Dig About Making Films in 40-45 Days: 'Bhai Meri Filmein...'

Akshay Kumar has shared his reaction to R Madhavan’s recent statement about spending more than merely 40-45 days on a movie. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’s director and actor seemingly took an indirect dig at Akshay days after it was reported that Akshay wrapped the filming of the period drama Samrat Prithviraj in just 42 days.

Madhavan, during the promotions of Rocketry, had mentioned that films like RRR and Pushpa have taken over a year to shoot and actors dedicate themselves to a certain project. He then seemingly took a jibe at Akshay by adding that films aren’t made in just three to four months.

Now, Akshay Kumar has shared his thoughts on the statement. Speaking at a recent song launch of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan, via Mashable India, Akshay said, “Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main ismien thode hi kuch kar sakta hoon…meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye toh ab main ussey ladoon? (What can I say? My films wrap early, what can I do? It is not in my control that my films wrap quickly. If a director comes and tells me that my work is done, I should fight?)"

Director Aanand L Rai also came to Akshay’s defense. “Inhonein toh bol bol ke yeh kar diya ki main 40-45 din mein film poori kar leta hoon. Par inka hisaab gadbad hai main aaj aapko bada doon. Inka hisaab ek dum gadbad hai inhonein logon ko gumraah kiya hua hai yeh bol bol ke. Toh inko nahin pata inko bol ke log leke jaate hain ki aayiye 40 din hi hain hote inke 80 se 90 din hain hamaare paas. Agar aap time ke hisaab se calculate karein

(He said he wraps a film in 40-45 days but his calculation is wrong, let me tell you. His calculation is completely wrong and he has misled people by saying this. He doesn’t know that we rope him in under the pretext that he will be shooting for 40 days but he spends about 80 to 90 days with us)."

