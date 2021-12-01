Akshay Kumar Reacts to Sooryavanshi Song 'Najaa' Recreation by Indonesian YouTuber

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Sooryavanshi endured a delayed release. However, the film that was one of the first theatrical releases in Bollywood in a long time, has been breaking multiple box office records. The fourth in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe also featured Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos. In addition to the action sequences, one of the film’s biggest talking points was Akshay and Katrina’s on screen chemistry. The duo, who previously co-starred in six films, impressed their fans, especially in the songs.

Akshay and Katrina danced their hearts out in the song Najaa which continues to top chartbusters list, weeks after its release. Now, Akshay’s fans from Indonesia have recreated the music video of the song and the results are amazing. A girl who goes by the username Vinafan on Twitter has performed the cover of the dance number. She claims to be an artist, choreographer, digital creator, model, YouTuber and has previously recreated several popular songs and scenes from Bollywood. Her Najaa rendition along with her partner has also earned plaudits from Akshay himself. The actor, who came across the post on Twitter, decided to respond with an appreciative comment. “Loved the recreation! Amazing effort,”wrote the star on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

The video shows the performers dressed in similar outfits seen on Akshay and Katrina in the original video.

Sung by Pav Dharia and Nikhita, the lyrics have been revised by Tanishk Bagchi who also recreated the music for the film’s song.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s upcoming film Atrangi Re has caught the fancy of netizens. The trailer of the film released last month and shows an interesting yet confusing plotline weaving Akshay Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film directed by Aanand L Rai will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from December 24 onwards.

Advertisement

Akshay has a busy film slate ahead of him. Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and OMG – Oh My God! 2 and others are the films in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.