Akshay Kumar Recreates Iconic 'Phir Hera Pheri' Pose During 'Sooryavanshi' Promotions

Akshay Kunar is his biggest fan and his latest post is proof. The superstar is currently promoting his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which will release on Diwali. During the promotions, he made his fans really happy by recreating his iconic Raju pose from Phir Hera Pheri. In the 2006 film by Priyadarshan’s Akshay’s character Raju can be seen posing in a bold printed shirt and sunglasses. The pose has since then become the subject on numerous memes. On Saturday, Akshay too jumped on the bandwagon and made his fans nostalgic. He even asked his fans t recreate the pose.

In the picture, Akshay looked dapper in a snake-print brown shirt and sunglasses. He wrote, “Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting."

One fan wrote, “Are ye to hera pheri ka Raju style hhhh (This is Raju’s style), another commented, “Ohh oh raju bhai returns."

Meanwhile Akshay is not the only one from the Sooryavanshi team to make a Phir Hera Pheri reference. Director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to share a picture with the actor and captioned it, “Picture dekhne ke baad When Raju knows that SACH MEIN 25 DIN MEIN PAISA DOUBLE hone waala hai." ’25 days mein paisa double’ is a widely-referenced dialogue from Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop universe after Singham 1 nd 2 and Simmba. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn having extended cameos. Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover and other will also play pivotal roles in the film. Sooryavanshi is slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

