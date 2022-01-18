Akshay Kumar Reveals Release Date of Bachchan Pandey With New Posters; Take a Look

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced the release date of his upcoming action-comedy Bachchan Pandey. The film co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is set to release on March 18, during the festival of Holi. The film was previously scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022. He announced the news along with two new posters of the film. In the first poster, he gives a glimpse of his deadly look. His shirt is half unbuttoned and he is carrying a backpack that has weapons in it. In the second poster, he can be seen sitting on a tractor with a lot of people.

He wrote, “Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022. Directed by @farhadsamji."

Talking about her work experience with Akshay, Kriti Sanon told Pinkvilla that the latter is constantly having fun, and likes people to also have fun. “We would play games like Tambola and all, and even the people who were serving food there, the people from the hotel would also join in. He’s like a people’s person. He likes involving everyone who’s there, whether it’s a costume person, makeup person or anyone on sets. He brings people together and that’s amazing," the actress told the publication.

Bacchan Pandey is an action comedy film that features Akshay as a gangster and Kirti as a journalist. Other crucial roles in the movie are being played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Gourav Chopra. The movie’s release has been postponed a couple of times before this.

Originally it was scheduled to release on December 25, 2020, but that could not happen due to the COVID-19 situation, so the release date was pushed to January 22, 2021, but again it was not possible to release the film. following which the release date was pushed to January 26, 2022.

