Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Doesn't Comment On Twinkle Khanna's Columns: 'I Find It Tough To...'

Twinkle Khanna bid her acting career goodbye years ago and is now known for her work as a writer now. While she has written a number of books, including Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle also writes a weekly column for a leading newspaper on various topics. The subjects vary from her take on controversies to relationships. Although her work is loved by many, her actor-husband Akshay Kumar doesn’t publicly comment on her pieces often.

The Atrangi Re actor has now revealed the reason behind it. On Sunday, he took to Twitter and confessed that he finds ‘it tough to understand the language.’ However, Twinkle’s recent piece managed to be an exception. Twinkle, who writes for Times of India, in her piece this week spoke about ‘love, loss, and happiness’.

The column featured the portion on happiness, titled ‘happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.’ In it, Twinkle wrote, “To feel joy, you must forget yourself. Leave the neurotic, questioning mind behind. Liquids poured down throats and powders inhaled are deliberate pursuits that often open gateways to the deepest sorrow. Real joy is accidental. It is the stomach rumbling laughter at a friend’s passing joke, the kind where you cross your legs so you don’t pee on yourself…" adding, “Happiness only collides against you when you are looking the other way."

The excerpt resonated with Akshay. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I don’t comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language. But this one by @mrsfunnybones connected at a deeper level. “Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident." So true, so profound."

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in Atrangi Re which had released in December 2021. The actor has a stellar lineup, which includes Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and the recently announced Selfiee, among many other films.

