Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Sees Limited Growth in Metros, Collects Rs. 23.30 Crs in 2 Days

The big release of the week, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj’s second day collection is out. The film by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, which is based on Chand Bardai ‘Prithviraj Raso’, seems to have had a limited growth on Day 2.

On Day 2, i.e., on Saturday, Samrat Prithviraj collected Rs. 12.60 crores at the box office. Combined with its first day collection of Rs. 10.70 crores, the total collection now stands at Rs. 23.30 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentions that the growth has been limited in most metro cities, and it needs a solid Day 3 collection for a ‘healthy’ first weekend total. See the tweet here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the other hand, is still going strong. On its third Saturday, the film managed to collect a good Rs. 4.55 crores. The film has already collected Rs. 149.11 crores and will breach the 150 crore mark today.

Samrat Prithviraj is also facing limited competition from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Hitlist, and from Adivi Sesh starrer Major.

News18’s review of Samrat Prithviraj read, “Even though the film is based on Prithviraj and Sanyogita’s love story, their romance is not as much in focus here as is the bravery of Prithviraj Chauhan. It is also an attempt to remind viewers that Prithviraj was the last Indian king on the throne of Delhi before invaders took over the rule, only ending when the British left the country in 1947. Though it is surprising that Prithviraj’s story took so long to be told on the big screen, it definitely is a chapter that we needed to revisit, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film is an earnest attempt at that."

Samrat Prithviraj marked the debut of Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood and also starred Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

