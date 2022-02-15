Home » News » Movies » Akshay Kumar Says Bachchhan Paandey Will Have 'More Shades Than Paint Shop'; Trailer To Drop On This Date

Akshay Kumar Says Bachchhan Paandey Will Have 'More Shades Than Paint Shop'; Trailer To Drop On This Date

Akshay Kumar shares the new poster of Bachchan Paandey.
Akshay Kumar shares the new poster of Bachchan Paandey.

Akshay Kumar dropped a new, fierce poster of Bachchhan Paandey along with the trailer release date. The film is set to release on Holi.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 15, 2022, 12:33 IST

Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey along with the trailer release date. The actor plays the titular role in the film. The new poster offers a closer look at his character. The actor sports blue eyes and a salt-and-pepper look in the movie. Akshay also had a bandana wrapped around his head. The poster featured the words, “Mujhe bhai nahi, Godfather bolte hai."

The actor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop!BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022."

Advertisement

Bachchhan Paandey is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. The original movie was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and was a hit. The action comedy film features Akshay as a gangster and Kirti as a journalist. Other crucial roles in the movie are being played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Gourav Chopra.

RELATED NEWS

In January, Akshay had confirmed that the film will be released in theatres on March 18. Sharing a poster of the film at the time, Akshay wrote, “Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022. Directed by @farhadsamji."

The film was shot in and out during the pandemic. Several pictures from the sets were shared by the cast. A few months ago, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti revealed that the team had a ball shooting the film. “We would play games like Tambola and all, and even the people who were serving food there, the people from the hotel would also join in. He’s like a people’s person. He likes involving everyone who’s there, whether it’s a costume person, makeup person or anyone on sets. He brings people together and that’s amazing," the actress said.

Advertisement

Besides Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay has Ram Setu, Rakhsa Bandhan, Selfiee and recently announced Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: February 15, 2022, 12:29 IST