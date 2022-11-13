Akshay Kumar Says Covid-19 Pandemic Delayed His Indian Passport, Reveals He Will Receive It Soon

Time and again, Akshay Kumar has been criticized for holding a Canadian passport and has been called ‘Canada Kumar’ on social media. Once again, the actor opened up about the same and shared that he had applied for an Indian passport in 2019 but things got slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor also shared that having a Canadian passport doesn’t mean he is any less Indian.

At the 20th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor said, “Having a Canadian passport doesn’t say that I am not less of an Indian. I am very much an Indian. I have been here since last, I would say since I got the passport, about 9 years back and I don’t want to get into the reason why what happened. My films were not doing well. Yes I had said in 2019 that I applied for it (Indian passport) and then the pandemic happened and things for closed for 2-2.5 years."

He also revealed that he will be receiving his Indian passport soon.

Earlier this year, while speaking to Lallantop, he said that despite having Canadian citizenship, he pays his taxes in India. He added that he is from this country, and will always remain an Indian. He also shared that he considered moving elsewhere as his films were not working. He said, “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there," he said. “A lot of people move there (Canada) for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship) and got it," he added.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Capsule Gill and the remake of Soorarai Pottru.

