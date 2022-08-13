Akshay Kumar Says He Considered Moving to Canada When His Films Flopped

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently released his film Raksha Bandhan, which failed to create an impact at the Box Office. Unfortunately, the actor’s previous couple of films, too, failed to have a BO success. Akshay also had to face his fair share of trolling and criticism before the release of the film as several netizens had called for the boycott of Raksha Bandhan. Amid this, he addressed the trolling he had to face about his citizenship and shared that he once considered moving outside India as his films were not working.

If one is not living under the rock, they would know that the actor is trolled on social media for holding Canadian citizenship and is also referred to as ‘Canada Kumar.’Talking about the same, he told Lallantop in an interview that despite having Canadian citizenship, he pays his taxes in India. He added that he is from this country, and will always remain an Indian.

He also shared that he considered moving elsewhere as his films were not working. He said, “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there," he said. “A lot of people move there (Canada) for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship) and got it," he added.

But after getting professional success again, the actor decided to stay back and then never thought about moving again.

“I have a (Canadian) passport. What is a passport? It is a document used to travel from one country to another. See I am an Indian, I pay all my taxes and pay them here. I have a choice to pay it there as well but I pay them in my country. I work in my country. A lot of people say things and they are allowed to. To them, I would just like to say that I am an Indian, and I will always be an Indian," Akshay Kumar shared.

