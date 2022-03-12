Akshay Kumar Says He Only Works on Films That Are Made on Time Limits and Controlled Budget

While most Bollywood A-listers have limited themselves to one or two films a year, actor Akshay Kumar is known for delivering multiple hits every year. The actor is currently gearing for the release of his first film of 2022, Bachchhan Paandey and already has projects like Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 in the pipeline.

Talking about what enables him to do so many projects every year, Akshay said that he works only on films that are made on time limits and controlled budget. Talking to Pinkvilla, the actor said that budget is a key factor of filmmaking and he firmly believes in the phrase, ‘Budget hit toh film hit’.

“I have never wasted money and respected everyone’s time. I make it a point to respect my co-actors and crew’s time so that the time can respect me back," Akshay was quoted as saying.

The star actor said that he can't give more than 40-45 days to a film and it's a very important criterion for him while signing up for a project. He added that if a film was shot in 40-45 days, it's easier to keep the budget in control. “I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot," he stated while claiming that he did not agree with the concept of method acting.

Akshay said that he was not someone who would lock himself inside a room for the preparation of a role and felt that acting should be done as usual business.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, director Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey features Akshay alongside a star cast that boasts of names like Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and others. The film was originally slated to hit the theatres in January last year, however, was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Bachchhan Paandey will finally hit the theatres on March 18.

