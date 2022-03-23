Akshay Kumar Says He Wants to Play a Psycho, Admits He is a 'Workaholic'

Akshay Kumar is known for portraying a versatile range of roles- from comedy to nationalistic ones. In a recent interview, after the release of his film Bachchhan Paandey, where he plays a gangster, the actor revealed what kind of role he would like to try next. Talking to India Today, he said that despite spending 30 years in the industry, there are a lot of characters that are pending for him to do.

He told the publication, “I like to play anything and everything. It’s been 30 years for me in this industry and there are so many characters that are still pending for me to do. I am dying to play those characters."

The actor has a series of films lineup including Prithiviraj, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cindrella, OMG 2, Selfiee and Gorkha. He admitted that he is a greedy workaholic. “I have a kind of hunger in me for my work. I am a greedy kind of workaholic. I want to play a psycho. I also love to play comedy roles," Akshay continued.

He also talked about his character in Bachchhan Paandey. He shared that it was a new thing for him as he got to play a character like that after a long time. “The best part of the character is that he is very scary. But eventually, you’ll fall in love with him. From being a scary man, you’ll start finding him cute. You start forgetting what he has done that is the power of the story. This film is a complete family entertainer."

Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18, on the occasion of Holi. The film also starred Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. However, it failed to make a remarkable impression on the Box Office and have been facing tough competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

