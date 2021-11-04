Akshay Kumar Says Katrina Kaif Slapped Him in Sooryavanshi: 'Asli Mein Mara Hai'

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif promoting their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the big screen on Friday, November 5 and is going to be one of the first theatrical releases since cinema halls opened in Maharashtra after a long gap. The actors will be sharing hilarious anecdotes from the film including a scene where Katrina had to slap Akshay.

Kapil Sharma asked her about her retakes and she said that there were no retakes in the scene where she had to slap Akshay. “Nei, thappad wala scene mein koi retake nei tha. Ek hi baar kiya (No there was no retake in the scene in which I slapped him. It was done in a single shot)."

To this, the Khiladi of Bollywood replied, “Asli mein hua tha. Asli mein mara hai. Nei woh actually gap nazar aa jaate toh isne asli mein pail diya (It actually happened. She really hit me. The gap would have become visible so she slapped me in reality)."

Kapil then joked about their romantic scenes and asked Katrina whether those required retakes. She replied that their romantic scenes did not require too many retakes as her tuning with Akshay is really good.

The actor duo has previously appeared in several movies like Namaste London, Welcome, Tees Maar Khan, Singh is King, De Dana Dan and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

Sooryavanshi is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe films. It will also see a cameo from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who previously appeared in his cop films Singham and Simmba respectively.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Sooryavanshi will be one of the widest overseas releases for both Akshay and Rohit. The action drama is apparently being released in more than 1000 screens outside India. Even in the domestic market, Sooryavanshi will be the biggest release since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

