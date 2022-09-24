Akshay Kumar Sells Property to This Bollywood Music Composer for Whopping Rs 6 Crore

Apart from acting in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is also an active investor who often enters multiple sale and rent transactions across Mumbai. Recently, the Khiladi star has sold a property to music director Daboo Malik, as per Money Control. Notably, the document of the sale was acquired by the website Zapkey, which reveals that the rate of the property is a whopping 6 crore. The sold property in question is located at Andheri West in Mumbai city. Reportedly, the sale deal was officially registered in the month of August this year.

The sold property has a carpet square area of 1,281 square feet, meanwhile, the balcony of the flat is measured at about 59 square feet. The flat is in the Transcon Triumph-Tower 1, A-2104 in Andheri West. According to the sale document, the new owner of the property is reported to be Daboo Malik and his wife Jyoti Malik. For those unaware, Daboo Malik is the father of famous musicians Armaan and Amaal Malik. Akshay Kumar purchased the flat back in November 2017. At the time, the cost of the flat was a whopping Rs 4.12 crore.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Akshay Kumar had invested a total amount of Rs 15.1 crore in four properties, and the apartment of Transcon Triumph Tower was one of them. It is important to note that neither Akshay Kumar nor Daboo Malik has officially commented on the purchase deal.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar played the lead role of a police officer in Ranjit M Tewari’s psychological crime thriller Cuttputli. The film that was the remake of the 2018 Tamil flick Ratsasan also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, and Sargun Mehta in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The Khiladi actor now has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen as an archeologist in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also essay the lead role in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi. Apart from these, he has OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2, Capsule Gill, and the remake of Soorarai Pottru in his kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here