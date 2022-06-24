Akshay Kumar Sends Wishes To JugJugg Jeeyo Team, Says 'Aaj Theatres Jaane Ka Din Hai'

JugJugg Jeeyo is finally here! The film is now available in theatres. Among others, looks like Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was also eagerly waiting for the film. On Friday morning, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which he was seen sending wishes to the entire cast of JugJugg Jeeyo.

“Today is Friday which means it’s time to go to theatres. A very nice film, JugJugg Jeeyo has been released. It has big actors including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. It is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The good news is, it is directed by my friend Raj Mehta. Music by Azeem Dayani. All the best guys, I mean JugJugg Jeeyo," Akshay said in Hindi.

JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film revolves around a couple seeking divorce unless they discover that their father wants to divorce their mother too.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “The film does have problems. Some jokes seem like old WhatsApp forwards, even though they would induce laughter. But one would want to overlook it as Jugjugg Jeeyo provides wholesome entertainment. Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch."

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj along with Manushi Chhillar. Despite getting positive reviews, the film failed to rule the box office. Akshay will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan which will hit theatres on August 11 and will clash at the box office with Laal Singh Chadha. He also has Ram Setu and OMG 2 in his pipeline.

