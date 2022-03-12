Akshay Kumar Shares 'Bachchhan Paandey Ke Holi Ke Fundey'

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming Bachchhan Paandey, will be appearing on the Holi special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend. Akshay will be joined by the film’s star cast Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez on the show. In one of the recent promos shared by the makers of the popular television show, Akshay is delivering Bachchhan Paandey Ke Hole Ke Funde and joking about the benefits of festive colours for some people.

The actor’s joke evokes laughter from Archana Puran Singh and the audiences in the studios and even Kapil and Jacqueline can be seen chuckling in the video

Advertisement

In another promo posted by the makers on Instagram, Akshay talks about how some people refuse to come out of their homes due to the fear of colours but eventually are left regretting the decision. Why? Know it here with Akshay’s joke:

Earlier, Akshay shared a BTS video from the episode shoot on Instagram where he along with Kapil was seen explaining the meaning of ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ and urging people to share Reels made on the background of Bachchhan Paandey’s Bewafa song.

Advertisement

Akshay’s latest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show puts the speculation about his possible rift with the show host. Earlier, reports had claimed that the superstar was reportedly upset with Kapil over a certain clip from his show’s previous visit being leaked, despite him requesting makers to edit it out.

Kapil had to issue a clarification regarding the same and said that there was no rift between him and Akshay. Reacting to the media reports in a Tweet, Kapil wrote that Akshay was like his elder brother and he could not be upset with him.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Akshay’s latest film Bachchhan Paandey is set to hit the theatres on Holi, March 18. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. While it was originally slated to hit the theatres in 2021, Bachchhan Paandey was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.